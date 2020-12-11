The candidate came to Central City Park to talk about Georgia's voting power in the upcoming runoff

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff returned to Macon to meet with Central Georgians ahead of the January runoff election that will decide two seats in the U.S. Senate.

The Democratic candidate is running against incumbent Republican David Perdue, while Reverend Raphael Warnock goes head to head with Senator Kelly Loeffler.

At Central City Park, Ossoff spoke with supporters about how Georgia voters will influence the balance of power in Congress.

With President-elect Joe Biden preparing to take office in January, Ossoff says it's essential that everyone work together to get the country back on track.

"Unless we win these Senate races, Washington will be mired in gridlock and we won't be able to get things done to control this pandemic, to make healthcare affordable, and to jumpstart this country," says Ossoff.

Looking forward, Ossoff wants to help move the United States past COVID-19 and deep political divides.

"The task now is to reunite this country so that we can rise to challenges of this magnitude," says Ossoff. "The only way we control this pandemic and the only way that we chart a course into better days is together as Americans."

Ossoff plans to continue meeting with people across the state to encourage voting before runoff elections on Jan. 5.