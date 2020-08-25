Hundreds of motorcyclists gather to ride in honor of Cannon Hinnant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcyclists and community members gathered over the weekend to honor five-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was shot and killed in Wilson, North Carolina earlier this month.
According to WRAL, about 350 motorcyclists rode from Goldsboro to Wilson in support of Cannon and his family. A barbecue was held after the ride, and the proceeds went to Eastern North Carolina's Make-A-Wish Foundation in Cannon's name at the family's request, according to social media event posts.
ABC 11 reported that in nearby Kenly, a group held an all-day softball event in Cannon's name. Funds raised from the event will go towards justice for Cannon, his family told the news outlet.
Some participants at the event wore shorts that read, "I can't ride | All Lives Matter," the news outlet reported.
"He was the only mama's boy I ever had and took that away from me. I wish it would have been me instead. I don't understand why my child, or why he would do this to anybody for that matter, it's a why that will never get answered," Bonnie Waddell, Cannon's mother, told ABC 11.
Waddell told ABC 11 she plans to celebrate Cannon's life at the Wilson fairgrounds on Sept. 26.
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Cannon's death. He is being held in jail without bond.
