In two decades, Georgia's 'Safe Haven' law has hardly been used

Advocates say the current data doesn't paint an accurate narrative. This story explores why.

As Jiwani's case moves through the justice system, her recent arrest is shining a light on infant relinquishment and how Georgia’s "Safe Haven" law isn't typically an option mothers turn to, according to the state's Department of Family and Children Services data.

Almost four years later, her biological mother, Karima Jiwani , was arrested and is now accused of criminal murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found a child tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods. The infant garnered national attention and is now known as “Baby India.”

But they soon discovered the answer to the noise that haunted them.

“We don’t know if somebody is down there with it. We’re kind of scared,” the caller said to emergency services.

It was the summer of 2019, and at first, they didn’t know what was screaming for help off the side of the road. The family alerted 911 – feeling and fearing it was potentially a child.

Cries rang out as a family was driving by Daves Creek Road on their way home, confused if they were hearing an animal or a child.

It took around eight years for laws to pass across the country, she said. From that arose the National Safe Haven Alliance so that there would be an organization to support parents and providers.

“What happened is that you had a group of folks; firefighters, nurses, paramedics, police officers, even journalists that were hearing and reporting on these stories of babies being found in the dumpster or in a field or on a curb,” Burner said. “And they were just devastated about it, so they started to kind of come together.”

“Safe Haven” or "Baby Moses Laws" are found nationwide, but the details vary from each state. The first act was passed in Texas in 1999 and was known as the Baby Moses Law, according to Executive Director for the National Safe Haven Alliance Heather Burner.

Georgia passed the Safe Place for Newborns Act , also known as the “Safe Haven” law, in 2002. In its original form, the law gave criminal immunity to a mother who would surrender her child within seven days of its birth. The law was revised in 2017, adding that a mother can leave a newborn no more than 30 days old with a staff member or volunteer of a medical facility, fire station or police station. It’s anonymous — the mother is not required to show proof of identity or address, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.

"We have a very, very large state. We had 159 counties - 122 of them are designated as rural," she said. "We are the largest state, landmass wise east of the Mississippi, so we have a lot of areas to cover."

Emily Virkler, the director of operations for The Hope Box, added that Georgia is a special case.

The Hope Box , an organization that advocates for at-risk mothers and infants, often leads the charge in the utilization and education regarding child relinquishing and Georgia's Safe Haven law.

However, Burner has noticed that areas with less outreach and education tend to have smaller numbers of babies safely relinquished.

Smaller states like Rhode Island or Vermont typically see fewer surrenders than a state with a larger population, Burner said. This may have to do with the number of people or awareness within a community. It can be difficult to track the data because it’s anonymous and confidential.

States typically see one to five "Safe Haven" surrenders in a year, Burner said. Based on the organization’s statistics from its national 2021 impact report , 4,505 babies were surrendered compared to 1,604 illegally abandoned since 1999. In 2021, 115 babies fell under the law and 33 were illegally left.

“You have to wonder, did they do any type of marketing or push that information out in a way coming from the state, or did someone do some type of outreach so that it was able to reach those who needed it,” she questioned.

Burner wasn’t sure why some years in Georgia saw higher numbers than others.

The first two years after the act passed showed the highest usage – in 2003 with nine babies given to safe places and in 2004 with 12. Data does not show the law used in 2015 and 2017. Last year, in 2022, nine babies were safely surrendered.

In the 20 years since Georgia's law went into effect, it has been used 78 times, according to data from the state’s Department of Human Services.

How often is it used?

Barriers for safe relinquishing :

A lot of ground to cover

Georgia's large size makes it more difficult to utilize the "Safe Haven" law, Virkler said.

Though mothers can safely surrender at a medical facility, fire station or police station, that landscape looks very different in rural Georgia, especially as the law mandates that the newborn be handed to a person.

"We have a lot of issues with fire stations and hospitals in rural areas," she said. "So 75% of all fire stations in the state of Georgia are 100% volunteer manned - which means they (firefighters) work regular jobs so they're not at the station, they arrive when there's a call."

Virkler said since a station may not be manned at all hours, a woman is least likely to use it as an option to turn over her child.

As for hospitals, several counties may share one facility meaning the drive could be half an hour away or longer. Relinquishing a child is already a tough decision to make, according to Virkler. So, when resources are not present or nearby, it can make it difficult to go through with the decision.

Other advocates like Heather Burner with the National Safe Haven Alliance said having more options is appreciated. However, the best practice is to go to a location that is staffed around-the-clock.

It's a tough choice

Though some may be quick to judge, Virkler encourages people to understand how mothers who may be considering surrendering a newborn may have a past none have experienced.

"Sometimes we're dealing with moms who are in trafficking or prostitution," she explained.

With The Hope Box, volunteers and staff work to educate others on how this support may impact a mother's decision and their reaction to help. The Hope Box often trains safe havens on how to accept a child, because it's not always as simple as a hand-off. It is not a state requirement to train employees of "Safe Haven" locations how to properly accept a child, according to Georgia's DHS.

"We talk to them a lot about trauma crisis response," Virkler said about the training. "You're dealing with someone who has compounded trauma and they just need assurances that maybe they can do this."

She adds that the training is meant to make choices easier on the mom and maybe even help her realize she has more options than she originally considered.

"Once we've explained her options to her of what is available out there for help," she said, "They've always either chosen to parent or we've connected them to adoption services."

Virkler said it's a testament that once they understand the scope of their choices, "Safe Haven" is no longer at the top of their list.

No blanket rule on relinquishment

However, the varied "Safe Haven" laws across the country don't help.

"It does get really hard because if a mom moves here from a different state she may have a different understanding of what the Safe Haven law is," Virkler said.

States alter on the timeframe given to relinquish a child and the places available. Ideally, for Burner with The National Safe Haven Alliance, the standard would be a 30-day age limit for every state.

Another layer to consider is how to communicate these differences and the options available to mothers.

"We have a very large immigration population here [in Georgia]. Clarkston is where a lot of our refugees go," Virkler said.

Hover over the state to learn about its "Safe Haven" or "Baby Moses" law. Graphic provided by The Hope Box.

Then there's the confusion of what a "Safe Haven" is. There are safe place laws for victims of human trafficking, runaways and domestic violence. Some cities have dedicated locations as safe havens for immigrants as well.

"We do have like YMCAs and QuikTrips and Walmarts as safe places - and those are triangular yellow signs," Virkler said.

But these are not "Safe Haven" spots.

"They're going to hand their baby to a gas station attendant. That person did not get trained for that," Virkler said.

She added that this confusion can often compromise the safety of the child -- and eradicating any form of confusion and judgment could mean a healthy future for the newborn and the mother.