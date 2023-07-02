Fact-checking President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

The VERIFY team analyzed claims made by President Joe Biden during his 2023 State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address to a split Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the Senate. Biden addressed some of the most pressing issues facing Americans at home and abroad, including the uncertain economic climate, inflation, gun violence and the war in Ukraine. In addition, he credited his administration with wins from the past year, such as reducing the deficit and capping insulin prices.

The VERIFY team is fact-checking claims from Biden’s address.

THE CLAIM

President Biden: “In the last two years, my administration cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion – the largest deficit reduction in American history.”

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

The deficit did shrink by a record amount in the last two years, as Biden claimed. But his claim is missing important context attributing this decline to the end of temporary COVID-19 relief spending.

WHAT WE FOUND

A budget deficit is the result of the government spending more money than it receives in revenue from taxes and other sources in a given year.

The deficit fell from a record high of roughly $3.13 trillion during President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020 to about $1.38 trillion in 2022, Treasury Department data show. This amounts to a decrease in the deficit of about $1.75 trillion.

That is the largest deficit reduction in American history, as Biden claimed, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

But Biden’s claim leaves out important context about the deficit decline.

The deficit “ballooned” in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, “largely due to COVID relief and the resulting recession,” May MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), told VERIFY.

All of the 2022 deficit decline was the result of “shrinking or expiring COVID relief,” according to the CRFB.

By fiscal year 2024, the last of Biden’s current term, the deficit “will likely be higher than it is today,” MacGuineas said. This is due in part to the Biden administration approving nearly $5 trillion in new borrowing over the next 10 years so far, she said.

THE CLAIM

President Biden: “Unemployment rate [is] at 3.4%, a 50-year low.”

THE SOURCES

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that researches economic trends and policies

THE ANSWER

Yes, the current unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 50 years.

WHAT WE FOUND

The unemployment rate is measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In January 2023, the unemployment rate was 3.4% – the last time it was that low was 54 years ago in May 1969.

Josh Bivens, the director of research with the Economic Policy Institute, told VERIFY that unemployment is seeing record low numbers in part because of the fiscal support that was provided after the pandemic recession. The U.S. government spent at least $5.2 trillion to combat COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Unemployment was also kept down because of the reduction in the size of the labor force following the pandemic, Bivens said. The labor force participation rate in 2022 was lower than prior to what it was before the pandemic.

THE CLAIM

President Biden: “We have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, President Biden has not created more jobs in two years than any president has in four years. There was a four-year period where former president Bill Clinton created more jobs when he was in office.

WHAT WE FOUND

While President Biden has created more than 12 million jobs in a two-year period, that is not more than any other president has created during a four-year period.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), when Biden took office in January 2021, there were nearly 143 million jobs. Two years later, there are now 155 million jobs, a growth of more than 12.1 million jobs.

Using data from the BLS that goes back to 1939, VERIFY found that there was one four-year period where more jobs were created -- between 1996 and 2000, during Bill Clinton’s presidency. More than 12.4 million jobs were added to the United States economy during that time.

If we only look at single presidential terms, Biden is right: no other president has added more jobs in a single term. But he didn't say terms, he said “in four years.”

Those four years span Clinton's first and second term in office, so the growth wasn’t just in one term. Still, it happened over one four-year span, making this claim false.

THE CLAIM

President Biden: “We capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors on Medicare.”

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the cost of insulin is capped at $35 a month for Medicare patients.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Inflation Reduction Act capped insulin prices for Medicare patients at $35 a month, but not for people with private insurance.

More than 63 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare, and one out of every three Medicare patients has diabetes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).