VERIFY: Posting a COVID-19 warning sign limits liability for businesses, schools in Georgia

ATLANTA — If you’ve been out and about recently, you may have noticed warnings posted on buildings and businesses, telling you they don't accept responsibility if you get sick with COVID-19 after entering.

The signs are popping up even outside of schools.

An 11Alive viewer wanted to know if the warnings are legit and whether schools really aren’t responsible. 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross went out to get answers.

THE QUESTION

Do the COVID-19 warning signs at Georgia businesses and schools limit their liability if someone becomes ill?

THE ANSWER

Yes. We can verify that posting the warning in Georgia limits the liability of schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities if someone gets sick with COVID-19.

WHAT WE FOUND

Above is a photo of a sign at Creekside High in Fulton County

It reads: Under Georgia law, there is no liability for an injury or death of an individual entering these premises if such injury or death results from the inherent risks of contracting COVID-19. You are assuming this risk by entering these premises.

Donnie Dailey said it gave her pause.

"It's just really concerning to read that warning. What does that mean for students when we are sending them back," Dailey asked.

So does this warning protect schools from liability?

We took the question to Meg Strickler, a Georgia attorney and adjunct Emory University professor focused on privacy law, who said she understands the concerns.

"What do you do? How do you protect yourself and how do you protect others? It's a very scary environment right now," Strickler said.

She said the signs aren't popping up because COVID-19 is any more or less dangerous, but because Governor Brian Kemp just signed a law mandating the warnings.

The Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act clearly states it is meant to limit liability for business, healthcare facilities, and schools. It also states warnings must be posted outside to let people know the risks.

Fulton County Schools told 11Alive it posted the warning because of the new law.

So we can verify that yes, posting this warning in Georgia limits the liability of schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities if someone gets sick from the virus.

