Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins.
In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
They responded to a call of shots fired, and after arriving on the scene, found the location to be a target of a drive by shooting.
Green was sitting in a car during the incident and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, the police department said. She's being treated for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.
This incident is under investigation. The police department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Pierce at (478) 302-5393.