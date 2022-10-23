Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

It happened in what police say was a drive by shooting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins.

In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

They responded to a call of shots fired, and after arriving on the scene, found the location to be a target of a drive by shooting.

Green was sitting in a car during the incident and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, the police department said. She's being treated for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.