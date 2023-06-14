Central Georgia father celebrates successes of former Southwest student athlete sons

A Central Georgia father who over came the odds and raised two very productive men, and the sky is the limit for what they can accomplish.

Kevin Goolsby said with the help of his village, he was able to keep both of his sons out of trouble and focused on academics to finish college. Now, both Kenzavious and Kenterious are officially graduates from Georgia Southern University.

“It’s been quite a journey, to be honest,” says the elder son, Kenterious. “I thank my mom and my dad and God, most importantly -- without any of them, none of this would be happening.”

The siblings no longer hold the title of student athletes, but they are indeed dedicated pupils. Kentavious graduated from Georgia Southern in 2019 and 2021 with both his bachelor's and master's in Information Technology. He will start his new job in Atlanta later this summer.

Younger brother Kenzavious graduated this past May with a degree in sports management in Statesboro as well, and is currently interning with the Savannah Ghost Pirates hockey team with plans to attend grad school this fall.