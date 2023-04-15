How UGA honored Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy during G-Day spring game

The Bulldogs took the field with heavy hearts on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — As the Georgia Bulldogs stepped back onto the football field in front of their fans for the first time since January, they did so with heavy hearts.

After the tragic deaths of football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy the day after the national championship parade, the team honored their memory with a touching tribute before the first play of the game during their G-Day spring game.

On the field, the Bulldogs remembered the two by taking the field with only 10 men, lining up without an offensive lineman at left guard, the position Willock played during his time there. They then took an intentional delay of game penalty before the first play, before holding up their helmets and pointing to the sky.

Here's the touching moment.

The Red Team took a delay of game to honor the memory of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. pic.twitter.com/k02KiucDRz — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 15, 2023

Both were bright lights inside the program and were a devastating loss to so many that loved them.