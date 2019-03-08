On Friday, Coach Kirby Smart and a couple of Bulldogs spent time with the media before their first afternoon session on the gridiron.

The Dawgs are eager to get back to work after a New Years Day loss in the Sugar Bowl to Texas capping off a 10-3 season.

The Red and Black have a few holes to fill but veteran quarterback Jake Fromm says he looking forward to the process.

"A lot more comfortable and a smoother transition going into things. You know what to expect and what not to expect and how practice will be ran and the offense," junior quarterback Jake Fromm said. "There's a lot to be comfortable about and how I can push myself to be a leader so there's new things and we're excited for the first day of camp."