'It was blowing up' | Falcons fan goes viral after shutting down heckler during NFL Draft

Vinny Dorsey is a Falcons season ticket-holder and 'super fan.' He announced one of the Falcons' picks in the Draft and went viral during his moment on stage.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Atlanta Falcons super fan is still going viral for a national moment of sarcasm on stage that only true fans understand.

Over the weekend, Vinny Dorsey was able to announce the Falcons 7th-round pick DeMarcco Hellams. It's a Draft tradition: fans get to announce picks on the third day of the event -- and Dorsey was asked last-minute by the franchise.

During the national broadcast right after he announced the Falcons' pick, he shut down a fan making fun of Atlanta’s collapse in Super Bowl LI.

“28-3. Good one. Heard that before,” he joked.

Little did he know, the moment would be shared on the internet thousands of times.

“My initial thought was 'Oh man, I’m going to get a call from the Falcons they’re going to be mad,'" he said, looking back at his comment. "They took our phones when we went to the back, so I didn’t have my phone for about 15 minutes afterwards. When I had it, it was blowing up with everything on social media."

Though Dorsey may have been nervous about how the franchise would receive the comment, fellow Falcons fans celebrated it.

“When I got back everybody was shaking my hand, giving me daps and telling me how good it was. It wasn’t until I got to the car that I realized -- and it’s been non-stop ever since," he said.

After three days of super fans, Draft picks and fanfare around NFL franchises adding to their rosters, Dorsey wanted to make sure the Falcons had a memorable moment; even if it was an unplanned joke about the Falcons in the Super Bowl.

“I definitely wanted to do something extra for sure," he said.

Dorsey explained he was given a card and instructions to "read the card and come back."

"About 80% of the people listened to that. At the end, I wanted to just raise the belt up and say, ‘Rise up’ and go. Instead, we had to talk about that thing we did six years ago," he said.

Dorsey's legendary moment will live forever online -- and now people can commemorate it. Shirts made from this viral moment are now on sale.