ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards has announced his plans to enter the NBA draft. The decision was expected.

Edwards was one of the nation's top recruits last season and is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

A 6-foot-5 guard, he led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game and 5.2 rebounds.

Edwards announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter feed.

He says “Georgia will always be my home but I am ready to take my game to the next level."

RELATED: USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021

RELATED: Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Former UGA star running back Todd Gurley signing with Falcons

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.