MACON, Ga. — Austin Thiel - Perry, 4A - 113 pounds

Perry Wrestling

Julian Farber - Veterans, 5A - 132 pounds

Chase Horne - West Laurens, 4A - 220 pounds

Brent Carr - West Laurens, 4A - 182 Pounds

Zeke Taylor - Perry 4A, 195 pounds

Perry Wrestling

