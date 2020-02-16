MACON, Ga. — Austin Thiel - Perry, 4A - 113 pounds
Julian Farber - Veterans, 5A - 132 pounds
Chase Horne - West Laurens, 4A - 220 pounds
Brent Carr - West Laurens, 4A - 182 Pounds
Zeke Taylor - Perry 4A, 195 pounds
MORE RELATED HEADLINES
GHSA wrestling tournament brings in millions to Macon-Bibb economy
Central Georgia high school basketball scores (February 14)
Central Georgia high school basketball scores (February 7)
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.