Hancock Central girls basketball heads to the state championship at the Macon Coliseum

The GHSA will have three days of state championship basketball at the Macon Coliseum.

SPARTA, Ga. — The road to the GHSA state championships ends at the Macon Coliseum.

Starting Wednesday, 16 teams will strive for a title, one of those teams hails from Central Georgia.

That would be Hancock Central High School Lady Bulldogs.

Playing in the shadows of the two time state championship winning boys program, is first year Head Coach and Mount de Sales alum Kalycia Harrell.

Her girls squad is looking to add to the trophy case just like the fellas.

"I had been following the seniors since they were freshman and when I saw the freshman last year in middle school I was expecting to see a good crop of girls coming. I knew they were capable and fundamentally sound so I believed that we would go all the way honestly. Had no doubt," Harrell said.

Four seniors helped the region champs knock off Chattahoochee, Bryan and Montgomery County in the post season before the lady Bulldogs edged Commerce in a final four showdown at Valdosta State this past weekend.

"Once in a lifetime experience for me just being here, being able to say I can go to the championship just amazing," player Tiamber Williams said.

"I've been playing since ninth grade and we never won a region or ever been to state playoffs but once but we were put out in the first round. So it's very important, now we have an opportunity to go and to win and we have to take advantage cause it's our last time as seniors," player Jalexicia Hargrove said.

This will be the first time the Lady Bulldogs reached the finals after a semi finals finish n 1997. But this go round the Dogs say they taking it all the way and they need your support.

"It's been good and nice to know we have support when we do make it as far as we do and that we all come together as a community and everybody comes out no matter how far or how long it takes. They got us like we got them and we doing something for the county," player Jychera Fluellen said.

State champ play starts Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Hancock Central and Lake Oconee at the Macon Coliseum and games wrap up late Saturday night.

"Honestly we're going to have to play our game. We're going to have to make our shots, our layups, our free throws and we're going to have to play our defense which I know we can do. Cause when we play our defense we're unbeatable," Harrell said.

The GHSA will have three days of state championship basketball at the Macon Coliseum.

18 games will determine nine state champions, both boys and girls teams, across seven classification with the addition of a co-ed wheelchair basketball state champion.