MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school football scores for September 20.

Veterans

Houston Co.

------------

Baldwin

Northside

------------

Peach Co.

Mary Persons

------------

Woodland

Jones Co.

------------

Jackson

Howard

------------

Brookstone

FPD

------------

Warner Robins

Colquitt Co.

------------

Swainsboro

Washington Co.

------------

Pinewood

John Milledge

------------

Mt. de Sales

Greene Co.

------------

Dublin

Brooks Co.

------------

Dodge Co.

Fitzgerald

------------

Bleckley Co.

Marion Co.

------------

Southwest

Lee Co.

------------

Central

Northeast

------------

S. Effingham

West Laurens

------------

Fellowship Christian

Stratford

------------

Griffin

Upson-Lee

------------

Lanier Co.

Wilcox Co.

------------

Turner Co.

Telfair Co.

------------

Schley Co.

Hawkinsville

------------

Hancock-Central

GMC

------------

Westwood

Trinity, Dublin

------------

Windsor

Crisp Academy

------------

Worth County - 24

Rutland - 22

------------

S. Gwinnett

Crisp Co.

------------

Long Co.

Vidalia

------------

Shaw

Americus-Sumter

------------

Johnson Co.

Savannah Country Day

------------

Lamar Co.

Pike Co.

------------

Montgomery Co.

Claxton

------------

Westfield

Bulloch

------------

Twiggs Co.

Macon Co.

------------

Wilkinson Co.

Metter

------------

Wheeler Co.

Savannah Christian

------------

Putnam Co.

Rabun Co.

------------

Monticello

Union Co.

------------

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

