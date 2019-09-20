MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school football scores for September 20.
Veterans
Houston Co.
------------
Baldwin
Northside
------------
Peach Co.
Mary Persons
------------
Woodland
Jones Co.
------------
Jackson
Howard
------------
Brookstone
FPD
------------
Warner Robins
Colquitt Co.
------------
Swainsboro
Washington Co.
------------
Pinewood
John Milledge
------------
Mt. de Sales
Greene Co.
------------
Dublin
Brooks Co.
------------
Dodge Co.
Fitzgerald
------------
Bleckley Co.
Marion Co.
------------
Southwest
Lee Co.
------------
Central
Northeast
------------
S. Effingham
West Laurens
------------
Fellowship Christian
Stratford
------------
Griffin
Upson-Lee
------------
Lanier Co.
Wilcox Co.
------------
Turner Co.
Telfair Co.
------------
Schley Co.
Hawkinsville
------------
Hancock-Central
GMC
------------
Westwood
Trinity, Dublin
------------
Windsor
Crisp Academy
------------
Worth County - 24
Rutland - 22
------------
S. Gwinnett
Crisp Co.
------------
Long Co.
Vidalia
------------
Shaw
Americus-Sumter
------------
Johnson Co.
Savannah Country Day
------------
Lamar Co.
Pike Co.
------------
Montgomery Co.
Claxton
------------
Westfield
Bulloch
------------
Twiggs Co.
Macon Co.
------------
Wilkinson Co.
Metter
------------
Wheeler Co.
Savannah Christian
------------
Putnam Co.
Rabun Co.
------------
Monticello
Union Co.
------------
Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
