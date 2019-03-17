It's the first time the largest track meet in Central Georgia was held outside of Macon. Baldwin High welcomed 16 schools across the state for the meet.

Athletes started competing in field events at 9 am, and then shifted gears for the running events.

Several Central Georgia schools were represented today including Houston County, Howard, Baldwin, Washington County, and Perry just to name a few.

The Houston County boys won the team title Saturday afternoon with 122 points.

For more results, go to this website below.

https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/333145/teams#.XIKjxsBKipo