13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Where does Northeast land?

Football Friday Night is finally here! Check out what teams you should keep an eye on heading into first week of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — High school football is finally here as the first Football Friday Night of the season kicks off.

Some of the top teams in Central Georgia have some key players returning while others have new coaches at the helm. All of this impacts our preseason power rankings heading into the 2023 season.

Frank, Marvin, Connor and Justin submitted ballots for the first ever 13WMAZ Football Friday Night Power Rankings. Teams received points based on where they were ranked by each and results were tallied into a consensus rankings.

Each week 13WMAZ will release power rankings for the top teams in the area along with a roundtable discussing some of the top story lines in Central Georgia football.

This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

For the preseason rankings, it is based on which teams we think have the best shot of success in their respective classification heading into the season. The rankings have been split into GHSA and GIAA.

Consensus GHSA Rankings:

1. Houston County 18 points

This may come as a suprise to some but the talent that the Bears have, espescially on the offensive side of the ball, is an embarrassment of riches. They have top tier weapons at running back and wide out to pair with one of the top 10 best quarterbacks in country.

2. Northeast 14 points

Head coach Jeremy Wiggins has built something really special on the Eastside. Nick Woodford is one the top backs in the state and is looking to break more records this season. The Raiders are a serious contender and could win a state title if all the pieces fall into place.

3. Perry 11 points

The Panthers are coming off another solid season but lose one of the best quarterbacks in Central Georgia from last season, Armar Gordon Jr. But they bring in transfer QB Colter Ginn to help run the offense. Head coach Kevin Smith has this team reloaded and ready to go.

4. Peach County 9 points

Head coach Marquis Westbrook is embarking on a new journey after winning a pair of state titles at Warner Robins. Let's see if he can hit the ground running at Peach County. We expect the Trojans to compete not only for a region title but could make a run at state.

5. Warner Robins 7 points

New head coach but that doesn't mean the Demons are going anywhere. They have been the top team in Central Georgia the last few seasons and no one can debate that. We expect them to keep the momentum going but that aren't locked into the top spot in the power rankings just yet.

Consensus GIAA Rankings:

1. JMA 20 points

Head JT Wall is back for another season and it is hard to imagine them moving out of this top spot any time soon. This team is built to win another state title.

2. FPD 16 points

Led by dynamic quarterback Jakhari Williams the Vikings will once again put a lot of points on the board, so the key will be whether Head Coach Brett Collier can find a way to slow down opposing offenses.

3. Stratford 10 points

The Eagles are once again expected to put together a run. Look for them to be fighting it out with the other schools in Macon for a state title.

4. Tattnall 6 points

The Trojans are well-coached and have a lot of rich tradition. Look for them to once again be in the hunt for the top seed in the playoffs and by virtue could make a run at a state title.

5. Westfield 4 points

Chad Campbell takes over as the new head coach after a great run at Peach County. This team will be a contender under him, it is just a matter of how quick that happens.

Individual Ballots

Frank:

GHSA

1. Houston Co.

2. Northeast

3. Perry

4. Peach Co.

5. Jones Co.

GIAA

1. John Milledge

2. FPD

3. Stratford

4. CFCA

5. Tattnall

Marvin:

GHSA

Peach County Houston County Perry Warner Robins Northeast

GIAA

JMA FPD Stratford Tattnall Westfield

Connor:

GHSA

1. Houston County

2. Northeast

3. Warner Robins

4. Perry

5. Peach

GIAA

1. JMA

2. FPD

3. Westfield

4. Tattnall

5. Stratford

Justin:

GHSA

1. Northeast

2. Houston County

3. Perry

4. Warner Robins

5. Peach County

GIAA

1. JMA

2. FPD

3. Stratford

4. Tattnall