John Milledge Academy Trojans repeat as GIAA baseball champions

Under the direction of head coach Chad Starley, the Trojans won the first game 6-0 over Pinewood on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — John Milledge Academy entered into Game 2 of their GIAA 3A Championship series versus Pinewood Christian, needing one win to claim the series and their second title in a row. Under the direction of head coach Chad Starley, the Trojans won the first game 6-0 over Pinewood on Saturday.

The action on Monday would be more dominating play by the reigning 3A champions. The Trojans exploded in the fourth inning with 9 runs. The effort was fueled by a Banks Eady three-run HR, a two-run HR from Blake Bellflower, and another three-run HR from Jackson Wilburn to take the 12-1 win over Pinewood.

Cooper Wilburn was the winning pitcher for JMA with five innings thrown, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven and walking one.