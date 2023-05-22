John Milledge Academy Trojans repeat as GIAA baseball champions

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — John Milledge Academy entered into Game 2 of their GIAA 3A Championship series versus Pinewood Christian, needing one win to claim the series and their second title in a row. Under the direction of head coach Chad Starley, the Trojans won the first game 6-0 over Pinewood on Saturday.
The action on Monday would be more dominating play by the reigning 3A champions. The Trojans exploded in the fourth inning with 9 runs. The effort was fueled by a Banks Eady three-run HR, a two-run HR from Blake Bellflower, and another three-run HR from Jackson Wilburn to take the 12-1 win over Pinewood.
Cooper Wilburn was the winning pitcher for JMA with five innings thrown, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven and walking one.
The Trojans finished the season with 30 team homeruns, which is a program record, including 14 in the state playoffs.