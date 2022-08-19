'It's kind of unbelievable': Longtime coach Roger Holmes leads Dublin Irish into 100th season

Dublin becomes the 30th school in Georgia to have played 100 years of football.

DUBLIN, Ga. — As the 2022 high school football season kicks off in Central Georgia, it’s an extra special start for the Dublin Fighting Irish.

Friday night’s game against Wilkinson County at the Shamrock Bowl marks the 1,000th game played in program history, while kicking off the 100th season of football in the DUB.

And as for the team on the field, this year's group is well aware of what that means.

Why? Because head coach Roger Holmes has been here for about a fifth of that time.



“It's kind of unbelievable that the good Lord has blessed me to give me the opportunity to stay here in Dublin Georgia,” Holmes said.



Leading the Irish onto the field and into year 100 is a guy whose impact goes way beyond a couple state titles.



“I don't know that I've left a mark, but I think we have established consistency,” Holmes said. “Our community has trust that we're going to put a product out there that they can be proud of.”



Whether it's practice or the wing-t offense he's proudly ran since 1976, Coach Holmes does things his way – and for the last 20 years, it's worked pretty well.



“It's really scary to play for Coach Holmes, like he actually knows what he's talking about,” senior defensive end Ramontei Dardy said. “We could beat a team 45-0, and if you're not being the right way, then he'll still be upset.”

“He likes to do things the right way, you know everybody looking as a team,” senior defensive end Desmond Gilbert said. “He has a thing where everybody has to wear black cleats, everybody comes out to practice with white socks, if you don't you've got tire flips.”

Holmes led the Irish to a state title in 2006, and then another more recently in 2019.

But even in years when Dublin has come up short, it hasn't been for a lack of effort.

As for what's on the line beginning Friday night? Coach isn’t too worried about this year's group.

“Oh yeah, they're aware of it but the pressure's on them,” Holmes said.



Because in the DUB, pressure is a privilege.



“The history and tradition gives you expectations,” Holmes said. “And it's tough sometimes to live up to them. There are years when we haven't lived up to them.”



The Irish are now ready to make year 100 one they won't soon forget.



“It's different you know we have more energy, everybody wants to play, it's different in the weight room, everybody's trying because I feel like this year, nobody's spot is safe,” Gilbert said. “So that's why everybody wants it more.”