November 16 marks the second round of the playoffs for high school teams across the state. Here are the matchups for Central Georgia teams this week.

GHSA:

Bradwell vs. Northside

Ware Co. vs. Warner Robins

Woodward Academy at Mary Persons

Columbus at Baldwin

Westside at Benedictine

Liberty Co. at Peach Co.

Thomasville at Dublin

Dodge Co. at Jefferson Co.

Washington Co. at Brooks Co.

Dooly Co. at Mt. Zion

PHOTOS | Week 13: Football Friday Night in Central Ga.

GISA:

Bulloch at John Milledge

Trinity, Dublin at Tiftarea

Brentwood at Memorial Day

Southwest Georgia at Gatewood

© 2018 WMAZ