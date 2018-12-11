November 16 marks the second round of the playoffs for high school teams across the state. Here are the matchups for Central Georgia teams this week.
GHSA:
Bradwell vs. Northside
Ware Co. vs. Warner Robins
Woodward Academy at Mary Persons
Columbus at Baldwin
Westside at Benedictine
Liberty Co. at Peach Co.
Thomasville at Dublin
Dodge Co. at Jefferson Co.
Washington Co. at Brooks Co.
Dooly Co. at Mt. Zion
GISA:
Bulloch at John Milledge
Trinity, Dublin at Tiftarea
Brentwood at Memorial Day
Southwest Georgia at Gatewood
