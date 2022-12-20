Golfers who defected to Saudi-sponsored tour will be eligible for the Masters

Augusta National Chairman Fred S. Ridley issued a statement Tuesday saying all eligible golfers under the tournament's criteria will be invited to play.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — All players who are eligible - including those who defected from the PGA Tour to a lavishly-funded Saudi-sponsored tour this year - will be invited to the Masters tournament next year, Augusta National's chairman said Tuesday.

The Saudi-funded tour, LIV Golf, has recruited a number of the world's top golfers to quit the PGA Tour, including last year's third-place finisher Cameron Smith and several past Masters champions such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.

The statement made by Chairman Fred S. Ridley did not mention the LIV Golf tour by name, but said that despite recent events that have "divided men's professional golf," all players who are eligible will be invited.

It had been an open question of whether the Masters would exclude LIV golfers who left the PGA Tour.

FULL STATEMENT:

From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages. They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.