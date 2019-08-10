Back of the Week: Dexter Williams, senior quarterback, Mount de Sales Academy. Dexter completed 9-of-11 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in his team's game against Pinecrest on Friday.

Lineman of the Week:Joseph Krietzer, senior linebacker, Rutland High School. Joseph had 13 tackles, five assists and one tackle for loss in his team's game against Kendrick on Friday.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Mason Maddox, sophomore kicker, Academy of Classical Education. Mason went 2-for-2 on PAT's, had two kickoffs for touchbacks and connected on a 47-yard field goalin his team's game against Central Fellowship on Friday.