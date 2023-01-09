Kyle Larson wins Southern 500; Hamlin, Harvick suffer Darlington heartbreak

Darlington proved too tough to tame for one driver after the other but Kyle Larson made the right moves to get the win.

Example video title will go here for this video

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The NASCAR playoffs opened with an eventful Southern 500 that featured a track lighting malfunction, issues for multiple championship-contending drivers, and Kyle Larson slipping away for his third win of the season.

Larson gained the lead late on pit road under caution and never gave up the top spot. His closest challenger was Tyler Reddick, who led 90 laps and was in position for the win until Larson passed him on pit road.

"We kept our heads in the game. This race is all about keeping your head in it," Larson said to the NBC Sports crew after the race. "This is one of my favorite tracks. Adding this trophy to the collection is amazing."

Eight of the top 10 finishers were playoff drivers, resulting in a positive start to the first round of the NASCAR playoffs. For other drivers, like Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Michael McDowell, Darlington proved too tough to tame. Hamlin led a race-high 177 laps before he had to pit twice under green after he felt a loose wheel. Harvick challenged for the lead late but was penalized for pitting just a second after the caution flag flew.

Christopher Bell started on the pole and stayed in front for the first 30 laps until his crew had an issue on pit road. Bell's day would only get worse from there. He had one of the fastest cars on the track but suffered from suspension damage and never recovered, finishing 23rd.

Reddick and Hamlin would trade the lead after Bell's misfortunes. Hamlin would ultimately win stage one as Bubba Wallace spun out, representing the first on-track wreck of the race.

Midway through the second stage, lights on the infield around turns three and four did not turn on, prompting NASCAR to red flag the race out of caution for a brief period.

Hamlin continued to lead when racing resumed and cruised to win the stage.

Reddick gained the lead from Hamlin with about 100 laps to go. Hamlin was worried he had a loose wheel and went to pit road to get it fixed, sinking from second to 30th, one lap down. Hamlin's team ultimately could not find the issue he reported.

With Hamlin's hopes quashed, Reddick held the top spot with a decent lead. Harvick began chipping away at that lead and ultimately engaged in a tight battle with Reddick.

Harvick chose to hit pit road with just over 50 laps to go in an effort to gain an advantage over Reddick. The surprise move prompted Reddick to slam on his brakes, which forced Ryan Newman to spin out in an effort to avoid him. The caution flag waved moments before Harvick entered pit road, prompting a penalty for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.

Ryan Newman SPINS!



Kevin Harvick did NOT make it to pit road before the yellow. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/iQc8MSNM46 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

It was under that caution that the field made their final pit stop, with Larson prevailing as the leader.

After the next restart, Alex Bowman made an aggressive block on Daniel Suárez that caused both drivers to wreck out.

Oh my goodness.



What do you think of this racing between Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez? pic.twitter.com/xU1sVHeQP4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

On the race's next restart, Kyle Busch forced Todd Gilliland into the wall. Gilliland then wrecked, collecting Hamlin, Bell, and McDowell in the process.

FOUR PLAYOFF DRIVERS INVOLVED!



Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell all were in it! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GLC2GgC1fu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

From there, Larson cruised to his first Southern 500 victory. Larson's win automatically qualifies him for the round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs.

Reddick, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Ross Chastain represented the rest of the top five.

Unmentioned playoff driver finishes: Brad Keselowski (6th), Wallace (7th), Ryan Blaney (9th), Busch (11th), Joey Logano (12th), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (16th), Martin Truex Jr. (18th), Harvick (19th), Hamlin (25th), McDowell (32nd).