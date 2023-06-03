Five NFL players including Macon's Quintez Cephus suspended for violating league's gambling policy

In addition to Cephus, former Alabama star Jameson Williams was also suspended.

MACON, Ga. — Five players have been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy including former Stratford standout Quintez Cephus, according to a release from the NFL.

Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions alongside Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders have been suspended indefinitely through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

These players can apply for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season.

Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season.

Williams and Berryhill are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities including preseason games.

The suspensions take effect when rosters are cut to 53 players before the start of the regular season.

The league prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue.

The NFL said in a statement that "a league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."