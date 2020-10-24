No. 25 Coastal Carolina beats Georgia Southern 28-14

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team and without its starting quarterback. The Chanticleers defeated Georgia Southern 28-14 as freshman passer Grayson McCall was out with an upper body injury. Backup Fred Payton had three touchdown passes including a 24-yard scoring throw to tailback C.J. Marable in the final quarter and broke a 14-all tie. Coastal Carolina improved to 5-0 for the first time since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision four years ago.