Olympian Simone Biles inspires younger generation of Central Georgia gymnasts

Three young athletes look up to Biles beyond her moves on the mat

MACON, Ga. — The success of a gymnastics star is inspiring girls in central Georgia.

On Sunday, Simone Biles reached new heights with her seventh national women's all around title.

The gymnasts at The Gym Nest School of Gymnastics are working hard to be Olympians someday. While they aren't there just yet, they share an inspiration—Simone Biles.

Kaylee and Riley Hadden, along with Lola Hopper, have been doing gymnastics for almost as long as they've been alive.

"I've been doing gymnastics here since I was 4," Hadden says.

Over that time, Biles impacted the young athletes. Lola Hopper says it's not just about her moves on the mat.

"I like her because she inspires you to do new things, and she's just a really great gymnast, and she pushes you to do very good things, and also she's just a really great gymnast," Hopper says.

Flexibility, core strength, and balance are all things they practice at the gym in hopes of flying high like the top talent they see on TV

Like Biles, these young gymnasts already brought home some gold of their own.

"I have been to lots of competition, and I've got medals. I've also got some trophies here when I was little," Hadden explains.