DELAND, Fla. — Day one of the draft is finished and there are still plenty of Central Georgia prospects still on the board, including Reggie Gantt out of Stetson.

He may have went to small school, but he's looking to make a big impact at the next level.

Gantt is a former FPD Viking who valued his time in Central Georgia because it set the stage for him to succeed at the next level.

"Playing football in Middle Georgia is something, something special. You're surrounded by a lot of athletes," Gantt said. "Everybody in the town is pretty much familiar with each other. Once you make a name for yourself, everybody starts talking. Your name starts buzzing."

The former Viking found a college home at Stetson University. Gantt made a name for himself and after his senior year, he was invited to the FBS Tropical Bowl to impress the scouts.

"You literally walk in and its like a room full of scouts and there's pictures being taken, flashes going off. They're all looking at you," Gantt said. "The shock like you're here, this is your opportunity. You got to make the best of it."

Gantt knows his shot at the NFL is a long one, but he says not to be fooled by his small school in the PFL League. His body of work speaks for itself.

"You can go to a bigger school, you can go to a smaller school. If you're good the scouts will find you. It's not about how big the school is you go to. How small the school is. It's not about the biggest offer. It's about where can you make your opportunity," Gantt said.

Ultimately, he just wants the dream to come true and make his family proud.

"Getting that call, to know how proud that would make them, it would be one of the greatest feelings in the world," he said.

