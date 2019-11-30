JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is injured after a plane crashed in Johnson County on Saturday morning.

According to Ashlind Garner with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a two-person plane crashed around 10 a.m. at area by the Tucker Grove Church Road and Bill Oliver Road intersection.

Garner says two people were in the plane when it crashed. The plane's passenger was able to get out, but the pilot was entrapped.

First responders were able to get the pilot out and they were taken to Fairview Park Hospital.

There is no information on their identity or condition at this time.

Garner says no roads are blocked off, but police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

