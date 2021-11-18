Central Georgia facing rising gas prices ahead of holiday season

Montrae Waiters with AAA says gas prices are usually lower this time of year, but the worldwide demand for crude oil is at an all-time high.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia, Texas, Florida are some of the places that musician Omari Dillard drives to for performances.

"We travel all the time. We travel to different states and different cities. We're constantly renting cars and putting miles on them. We are at the gas stations a lot," Dillard said.

The one thing Dillard says he notices every time they stop for gas is that, "The gas prices are high, and I'm not comfortable with that," Dillard said.

Dillard says he wants to see a decline in gas prices with the holidays approaching.

But why are gas prices going up?

"For the last month or so, we've been dealing with elevated gas prices. The main culprit is that crude oil is still selling over $80 a barrel per day. As long as crude oil is up, gas prices will go up," Montrae Waiters with AAA said.

Waiters says gas prices are usually lower this time of year, but the worldwide demand for crude oil is at an all-time high.

"We're already seeing elevated prices right now and it's very possible that we may see gas prices increase maybe 2 to 5 cents this Thanksgiving weekend," Waiters said.

Waiters says Wednesday's average price for gas is $3.24 in Macon.

"The good thing about it is that we are still trending 17 cents lower than what the national level of gas prices are," she said.

Waiters says there are some things you can do to save money at the pump.