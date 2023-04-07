Road trips remain the preferred way to get away for the holiday, especially with gas prices lower than one year ago. Here is some advice on how to save on gas.

ATLANTA — A record number of Georgians are traveling this year to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.

Road trips remain the preferred way to get away for the holiday, especially with gas prices lower than one year ago.

That's part of the reason why Jarvis Redmon, who said he spends about $70 a week on gas, is planning to spend the Fourth of July in Georgia.

"Just trying to save some fuel to make sure I get to work during the weekday. So yes, staying here is probably the best idea I could do," he said.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is decreasing. It said Georgia's average is currently 7 cents less than one week ago, 8 cents less than a month ago, and $1.13 less than this time last year.

Courtlandt Butts, whose car uses ethanol gas, has noticed it, too.

"I'll drive local for the 4th because I travel so much that it's the one day I know I'm not doing anything, nobody is asking me for things, most places are closed, I can just be where I'm going to be: closer to town, closer to family, being still," he said.

While gas prices go down, AAA said airfare is more expensive now compared to last year, and adds that nearly 85% of all travelers are choosing to drive instead of fly.

That includes Jeff McWilliams who is spending the 4th at the Van Gogh exhibit at Pullman Yards. He said he normally spends the holiday at a beach destination but decided to stay put this year.

"The airport has a lot to do with it – it's kind of crazy so I like to drive places," he said.

AAA advises to avoid filling up in the following cities, as they tend to be more expensive:

Savannah

Hinesville-Fort Stewart

Augusta-Aiken

On the other hand, AAA recommends filling up in Georgia's least expensive markets, including:

Warner Robbins

Catoosa-Dade-Walker

Rome

Here are other tips on how to save money when you're hitting the gas pump:

Look for a good gas rewards credit card

Or try paying in cash

Stack up on discounts

Check GasBuddy for affordable gas stations near you

For perspective, drivers on average are paying almost $17 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

Arenitra Eason, who hasn't seen her family in New Jersey in nearly two decades, said that despite gas being more affordable at this moment, it is still too pricey.

"It's too expensive for plans," she said. "Only thing I could afford right now is work."

Despite what your plans may be or where you may spend the holiday, Butts recommends remembering the root of the Fourth of July.