'It's cheaper to fill up': Central Georgians react after Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension

The original order would have ended Oct. 12, but now it's been extended until Nov. 11.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced an extension of the gas tax suspension, given continued inflation woes to impact residents in 2023.

This order was set to end on October 12 at 11:59 p.m. but extended to 11:59 p.m. on November 11. For Georgia, suspending the excise tax saves 31.2 cents per gallon on gas and 35 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

These days, you can find some gas station prices less than $3 a gallon in the Peach State.

Terry McDonald thinks that's good news. As an employee at Robins Air Force Base, he drives about 30 minutes every day from his home in North Macon.

It's about a 20-mile drive. He says it costs him around $200 monthly to fill his tank.

When Governor Kemp suspended the gas tax in September, McDonald said he didn't notice much difference initially.

Today, he does.

"Definitely," he said. "It's cheaper to fill up."

Friday morning, the governor announced the tax break will continue for one more month.

"Give us a tax break in everything, in my opinion," McDonald said.

Megan Golden is a Spanish teacher at Houston County High School. She thinks the governor should fund other investments in addition to relieving the gas tax for Georgians.

"I think it's important we consider where our priorities are," she said. "You know, if we as a state are choosing to invest in the richest individuals and companies while our poorest are struggling to pay for gas to get to work... then I definitely think we have some work to do."

Some tips on how to save gas from AAA:

Make sure your tires are properly inflated because underinflation reduces fuel economy.

Remove bulky items from your car because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car.

When you're driving, slow down and drive the speed limit. The aerodynamic drag can cause fuel economy to significantly drop off when driving over 50 miles per hour.

