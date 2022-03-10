Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension | What this means

Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday extending the suspension on state taxes for gas until November 11.

GEORGIA, USA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the gas tax suspension once again. This time, the extension comes following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida and South Carolina.

Kemp's office said the southeast could experience supply chain issues and even higher demand for gas with recovery efforts in effect.

"While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding," said Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp signed the order in an effort to relieve stress from many Georgians since the storm's passing. This will remain into effect until Nov. 11.

"As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we're also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high," he said.

Gas prices are currently lower than most states in the country. It is roughly 62 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

Since the first suspension in March, Georgians have saved about $800 million at the pump, according to Kemp's office.