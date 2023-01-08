'I just like the open road': Despite slightly higher gas prices, travelers still hit the road this summer

Georgia has seen the 7th largest increase in gas price in the entire U.S. after gas prices increased 5 cents compared to Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The historic heatwave gripping the country is having an impact at the gas pump, and experts say the record heat is partly to blame.

According to CBS, analysts say intense heat is slowing down oil refineries. That, plus higher demands equals the higher drive of prices.

"Everybody's just in a hurry to get home," Brittany Metcalfe said. "You don't wanna spend your life on the road."

According to AAA, the demand for gas increased about 0.1 million barrels daily since last week, while gas stocks in the United States fell.

Today, the national average of $3.58 is a penny higher than last month, but 88 cents less than a year ago.

Georgia has seen the 7th largest increase in the country since Thursday rising 5 cents.

Yet, travelers still prefer to stop in Central Georgia to fill up.

Like Randy Lassiat, who was on his way home with his family from a trip to the smokey mountains when he stopped at Buccee's.

"We mapped it out," he said. "It's just a little more economical to go ahead and drive, even with the elevated gas prices, because when we looked at everything, coming from Florida, the gas prices are more expensive there than any other state we've been through."

Metcalfe wanted to drop her son off at Fort Valley State University, where he plays football, instead of flying out of Jacksonville.

"I just like the open road, it just gives me a sense of peace," she said. "I like to do it with my son. Traveling on a plane, you get there right then and there. There's no connection. But when you're in a car, you just turn your tunes up and just kinda ride and enjoy the scenery."

Even though they are coming from the sunshine state, they are still feeling the heat.

"We would have preferred to go camping, but, two factors," Lassiat said. "First of all, the heat. Second, just trying to save up. Because we knew this was gonna be a costly trip."