MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the road on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old man was pushing a bike, trying to cross the road around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road.

He was then hit by a white 2019 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old.

The man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.

The release says no charges are pending currently, and no one else was injured in the accident. The man’s name will be released once his next of kin is notified.

