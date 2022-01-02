How Groundhog Day started and what it means

Groundhog Day gives those animals the authority to predict the weather. Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson breaks down the history and meaning behind this day.

MACON, Ga. — On February 2 of every year, we rely on two famous groundhogs to give us the inside details on whether winter will last longer or get cut short.

This tradition started back when people used candles as their main source of light.

In the Christian church, during the winter, the congregation received candles. The amount of candles that were handed out represented how long winter would last.

The Germans took this tradition, but instead, they made it to where hedgehogs were predicting the weather.

Once the event made it to U.S. in 1887, specifically Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the animal of choice switched to groundhogs.

On Groundhog Day, Georgians look to General Beauregard Lee for answers. If it see its shadow, we have six more weeks of winter in store. If there's no shadow, spring will arrive early!

By the looks of the forecast on Tuesday, there's a good chance that Mr. Lee will see its shadow because of the sunshine in Jackson tomorrow.

Our friends in the north will look to Punxsutawney Phil for the forecast. With the overcast and wintry conditions, it's likely that Phil will not see its shadow.