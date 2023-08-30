BPD officers responded to a call about a person on a boat, possibly in distress, off the Palma Sola Causeway. We were joined by Manatee County Search & Rescue and Manatee County Public Safety Department Beach Patrol Lifeguards. A lifeguard used a paddleboard to access the boat and determined the person in distress was no longer on board. BPD made contact with the man farther down the Causeway and took him for assessment of his injuries. Fantastic work by our lifeguards! #HurricaneIdalia Manatee County, Florida Government City of Bradenton Government