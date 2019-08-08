Intense summertime heat with temperatures in the upper 90s is forecast to hit central Georgia this week. Along with the hot air temperatures comes hot pavement. With air temperatures in the upper 90s, road temperatures can routinely climb into the 140- to 150-degree range.

Often, we talk about tire air pressure during the winter months. It is equally, or perhaps more, important during the summer months. Both under-inflated tires and over-inflated tires pose a risk. On hot roads, under-inflation adds extra stress to the sidewalls of the tires while driving. It also leads to excess friction and heat, both of which can lead to a blowout.

Over-inflation is not as big of a risk, but can still lead to issues. Hot road temperatures combined with the friction of driving raises the temperature of the inside of the tire. Increased air temperature in a confined space leads to an increase in air pressure. If this pressure is too high, a blowout once again becomes a possibility.

Maintaining proper tire pressure is important during days of extreme heat. AAA recommends checking tire pressure no less than once per month -- once per week is preferred. Tire pressure should be between 32 and 25 PSI before driving

