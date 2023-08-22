Hawkinsville murder mystery play honors playwright's late father

The cast and crew have worked very hard to make the play happen. Writer Tyler Bryant especially has coped with loss while making sure the show goes on.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — There is a mystery afoot in Pulaski County.

At the Hawkinville Opera House, you can take a stab at finding out whodunit during a murder mystery play.

Tyler Bryant is not only the President and CEO of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, but he is also the writer of The Burden of Desire: A Murder Mystery Farce. It is a murder mystery play, and the 13th murder mystery Bryant has written.

"It is poking fun at soap operas. It has all the tropes you know and love about soap operas from amnesia to hospital visits to lost loves and the rekindling of loves," Bryant said. "It's a great time and it's a murder mystery so it's a lot of laughs. You will get to come and enjoy a great show with a great team of actors."

He says actors in the play come from across Central Georgia. He says they are from as close as Cochran and as far away as Forsyth.

He hopes by bringing the show to the historic Hawkinsville Opera House, it may start a renaissance of arts and culture in the community.

"To have such a beautiful facility in such a small community such as Hawkinsville is not lost on us and so we really feel privileged to be on this stage and to bring some life back to that live theatre that Hawkinsville has desperately needed for so long," Bryant said.

He says the cast and crew have worked very hard to make the play happen. Bryant especially has coped with loss while making sure the show goes on.

Bryant's father, Kenny, passed away last Saturday. He had already brought a ticket to see his son's show. Bryant says his dad never missed a performance and a seat will still be ready for him on opening night.

"He was taken from us too soon, but I know he's going to be laughing in heaven seeing this show for the first time," Bryant said.

He has dedicated the show to his father's memory. Bryant says you should come to the opera house to laugh like he's sure his dad would have.

"He would want you to come see the show not just for me but because he loved live theatre," he said. "He loved to laugh and everyone needs to come out to this show because let's forget about life for a while."

The Burden of Desire: A Murder Mystery Farce will be at the Hawkinsville Opera House from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and then at 2:30 p.m. during their Sunday performance. You can get tickets online or at the door on the day of the performance.