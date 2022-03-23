Meet the artist behind the new John Lewis mural in Warner Robins

Kevin 'Scene' Lewis was commissioned by Black Voters Matter to create the mural as a reminder of how powerful the act of voting is

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you've driven around Warner Robins this month, you might have noticed a new piece of public art gracing the walls.

Kevin 'Scene' Lewis has been making art since he was a child and is now the artist behind South Commercial Circle's newest public art mural of the late Congressman John Lewis.

“In early elementary school I was known as the kid that could draw for my classmates and everything, so I just kept that rolling. That was my lane, so I stayed with that lane,” said Lewis.

He was commissioned by Black Voters Matter to create the mural. Lewis, who now lives in Warner Robins, was working on another project at the time but jumped at the opportunity to do public art in the place he calls home.

The mural was unveiled to the public on March 6 and was meant to honor the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday where John Lewis and many others were injured while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge to protest voting legislation in Alabama.

“It’s a great story, the reason it’s out here is for voting, to get the message to vote out, that rang true to me and I think it comes across well in the artwork,” said Lewis.

The full work took a week to complete and he say he loves it when people tag him in their photos with the mural.

“I just love seeing that other people are interacting with the artwork. That’s the biggest thing for me. I like seeing my artwork, I do, but I love it even better when I see other people taking pictures with the mural,” he said.

He’s done artwork all over the world, but getting to make something here in his home of Central Georgia has been very special for him.

“I’ll say five out of the six or seven days I was out here, people brought me lunch, people came by and gave me donations to tell me to keep going. You know those are things that touch your heart and just make you go that much harder,” he said.

You can see the mural on the side of the Old Successful Images building on South Commercial Circle in Warner Robins.

To keep up with Lewis and his work, check out his Instagram and website.