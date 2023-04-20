Music collectors prepare: Record Store Day is Saturday, here is what you can expect

Taylor Swift's Record Store Day release, "folklore: the long pond studio sessions," is one of the more popular titles coming out on Saturday

MACON, Ga. — Music lovers prepare yourselves because Record Store Day is coming your way on Saturday.

Record Store Day is a twice a year holiday to celebrate record stores and being the music community together.

"The largest labels all the way down to your indie label release some of the hottest releases of the year. It's been going on for about 10 or 15 years now, but at this point, it's kind of gotten to the point where everyone's involved with it for the most part," Manager at Fresh Produce Records William Rutledge said.

Rutledge says the store opens at noon but people should plan to get their early.

"This is not just a like, 'Well, I'll sit on my couch and I'll order from the website whenever I feel like it.' This is like a, 'Well, if you want that Taylor Swift record, you need to be here when the doors open and actually you need to be here two hours before the doors open, at best,'" he said.

Taylor Swift's Record Store Day release, "folklore: the long pond studio sessions," is one of the more popular titles coming out on Saturday, according to Rutledge.

The other popular release Rutledge mentioned was "Dance Mode," a new album from the popular kids show "Bluey."

Personally, Rutledge says he's looking forward to releases featuring Jerry Garcia and Todd Rundgren.

Record Store Day is exciting because it gives fans a chance to support their favorite artist by buying physical copies of their work.

Some records are also exclusive Record Store Day releases.

"They're some stuff they're pressing that I don't know if you will get another opportunity to get so that's a great motivator to get out and not only shop local but shop in person," Rutledge said.

As a music collector himself, he said there were many titles he had his eyes on. He encourages people to use Record Store Day to discover new artists.

"The nature of Record Store Day with the, like, 'This is your shot to get it,' if you want to get the most out of that experience the best thing you can do is when they put out that list of 2 or 300 titles start listening to stuff you've never heard of on it," Rutledge said.

Record Store Day will come again in November.

Rutledge says the best way to take advantage of the day is to first think ahead. When the new list of music comes out, let Fresh Produce Records know which ones you're excited about and they will work to get it for you