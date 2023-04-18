PanAfrican Festival of Georgia returns to Macon

The theme for this year is 'We are Family'.

MACON, Ga. — The PanAfrican Festival is coming to the Macon Centerplex! There are three days of fun, food and community.

"It's going to be a dynamic event, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, you don't want to miss either day. Each day is going to be fun-filled it's for the family and it's so affordable," festival chair Arizona White said.

Festival Found Chi Ezekwuche says her father planted a seed in her of seeking out unity between all people of African descent across the world.

"It started as a family centered community event and it is an outreach program of the Tubman African American Museum and I'm telling you from day one, the first year, what warmed my heart was that children came, children of all ages," Ezekwuche said.

The first festival was held in 1997. It was based on the principals of love, peace, unity and hope among people of African heritage.

"You know, this is our 27th year, and it's just a wonderful expression of community love, family love, self love, because we must embrace our heritage so that we can embrace others," she said.

It all kicks off on Friday, with an African Attire sneaker ball. Organizers ask people to come out in African or other cultural attire to enjoy a night of music and dancing to songs from across the African diaspora.

Plus, you can wear comfortable shoes.

The consul general of Nigeria, Ambassador Amina Amira Smaila, will also be attending the sneaker ball.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will offer a children's village, several guest speakers, music, vendors, and so much more.

The festival is $10 a day to enter in the Macon Centerplex parking lot.

White wants everyone to come out and enjoy what she and team members at the Tubman Museum have been working on.

"This is for everybody. It's not just for black people, although we are celebrating African and African American history and culture, but it's for everybody so we want everyone to come and be a part of the festival," White said.

We asked Ezekwuche why she thought connecting people of African descent was important.

"It is everything. Whether you came here under different circumstances 400 years ago, or got spread to the Caribbean or Europe or everywhere else, you know, we are still one family. And the sooner we start really embracing each other and reconnecting with each other, the better for us, the better for our families, the better for the United States," she said.