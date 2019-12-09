WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's something fun -- a new music festival at Rigby's Water World in Warner Robins.

Rigby’s is holding its inaugural Route 96 Music Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is a one-day, rock and country music festival and it all takes place at the water park.

Folks are invited to wear swim suits and bring towels to float the lazy river while jamming to some live local and out-of-town bands. Hideaway Falls pool will also be open.

“It’s a music fest -- we just happen to be a music fest in a water park,” said marketing director Kelly Mabie.

Route 96 will have 13 bands and three stages. Stage one is the main stage where Trial by Fire, Rock the 90s, Whiskey Run, Shayanne, and the Matt Brantley Band will perform.

The Delta Moan, Lance Rodriguez, Megan Fowler, and Buddy Wiltbank will take stage two.

Stage three will be in the Patio bar where acoustic bands will play tunes on-and-off all day.

“We have five main bands on the main stage. We have four other performers, some acoustic acts at the patio bar,” Mabie said. “We’ve got everything from a little country, some modern country, southern rock, we have an 80s arena band, 90s tribute band, and top it all off with the Ultimate Journey tribute band.”

Festival goers can enjoy food trucks and beer tents at Route 96 too.

The team at Rigby's is getting ready to rock out this weekend.

“We’ve been prepping all week for this. We’re prepping the park for it,” said manager Gracie Rigby said.

The park reaches capacity at 2,000 people. So far, Rigby says a few hundred people have already purchased tickets.

“It goes beyond the Water World gates. So, we’ve got the entertainment complex open as well and the Patio, and we have out food trucks in the side parking lot,” Rigby said.

There are two different types of tickets on sale. General admission tickets, which are $30, and VIP tickets. The $75 VIP ticket grants expedited entrance and exit into the festival, private restrooms and bars, and access to the front of the main stage.

Tickets can also be purchased upon arrival. Those who do not buy tickets online can walk right in to Rigby’s on Saturday and buy a ticket on site to get into the festival. Rigby says they will be putting a cap on VIP tickets.

“You can show up at anytime and purchase a ticket to come in,” Rigby said.

Rigby says there is enough seating at the park for all attendees and festival goers do not have to bring their own chairs to the water park, but they are welcome to do so. Cabanas are available to purchase after buying an admission ticket.

They have eight food trucks coming to the festival and five vendors at the park. Rigby says to expect, pizza, soul food, Bojangles, hibachi, and more. Outside food and drink is not allowed at the festival.

“There’s a huge range of food options to choose from,” Rigby said.

Mabie says Route 96 is open to all ages, however she says she wants to remind everyone that alcohol will be served during the festivities.

Here is the lineup for Saturday’s festival:

Trial by Fire

Rock the 90s

Whiskey Run

Shayanne

Matt Brantley Band

The Delta Moan

Lance Rodriguez

Megan Fowler

Darin Curtis

Buddy Wiltbank

Here is the full schedule for Route 96:

10:00am – Buddy Wiltbank (Stage 3)

11:00am – Lance Rodriguez (Stage 2)

12:00pm – The Matt Brantley Band (Stage 1)

1:30pm – Megan Fowler (Stage 2)

2:00pm – Shyanne (Stage 1)

3:30pm – Lance Rodriguez (Stage 2)

4:00pm – Whiskey Run (Stage 1)

5:00pm – The Delta Moan (Stage 3)

5:30pm – Buddy Wiltbank (Stage 2)

6:00pm – Rock the 90s USA (Stage 1)

7:30pm – The Delta Moan (Stage 2)

8:00pm – Darin Curtis (Stage 3)

8:00pm – Trial by Fire (Stage 1)

Tickets are available for purchase here. More information is available on Rigby’s website.

