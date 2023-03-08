Baatin Muhammad Day tribute at the Douglass Theatre honors Macon musicians

Macon-Bibb County declared Aug. 6 as Baatin Muhammad Day. During the celebration, Tony Bone Dorsey, Otis Redding III and Jamal Thomas will also be honored.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, people will gather to salute a few Macon music legends who have passed away in the past year.

Baatin Muhammad Day honors the life and legacy of the Macon musician of the same name. He passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2022.

Macon-Bibb County declared Aug. 6 as Baatin Muhammad Day, according to his wife Belinda Muhammad. The day is in celebration of the musicians' contributions to the Macon music scene.

Muhammad says while the tribute is a little bittersweet, she is grateful for the time she had with her husband.

"Cause God gave us what he gave us for the length that he gave us, so I think we have to be thankful for what we had and for what we will have as we continue to carry the legacies on," she said.

Muhammad says Baatin began making music at a young age and was a self-taught musician. She says he played almost everything.

"How he was able to play all these various instruments, he said it was mathematics. 'If you could play one you could play them all,'" she said.

Muhammad and Baatin were married for 27 years.

"It was a very zen type of relationship, It was wonderful. I miss him greatly," she said.

This year, three other musicians will be honored alongside Baatin. Tony Bone Dorsey, Otis Redding III and Jamal Thomas. They were all musicians, Maconites, friends and they all passed away in the last year.

On Sunday, they will be celebrated and remembered for their music and their impact to the community.

Muhammad held a smaller celebration for her husband at the Douglass the year he died. This year's celebration is the first since the formal day was declared.

She says she knew she was going to honor her husband but now, the event is more special because she gets to honor the friends who also supported her when Baatin passed.

"Everyone's saying it's going to be an extra special night because of so many of the beloved brothers," Muhammad said.

The event will feature speakers talking about each man's legacy and, of course, lots of music performed by the All-Star Band.

Muhammad says if you love music it's an event you should come to.

"It's not only just for having a good time but just to think that if they're aspiring to be a musician or they have youth in their life, that things are very possible," she said. "They can be on-stage and travel the world as many of these musicians have done just that."

The inaugural Baatin Muhummad Day tribute concert is this Sunday at the Douglass Theatre at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and you can purchase your tickets Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Douglass Theatre box office, or on their website.