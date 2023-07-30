'The event people look forward to all summer': Bragg Jam helps boost business and economy

Bragg Jam President Olivia Walter says not only do crowds come to support artists and venues each year, but also the businesses and restaurants in town.

MACON, Ga. — Once a year, the streets of downtown Macon are filled with people and music.

It's the 24th Bragg Jam Concert Crawl where 45 local and regional artists have flocked to Macon to perform at several venues.

Some say in spring, there's love in the air. However, in downtown Macon, during the summer, there's music instead.

“Macon has such a rich history of music and it's a good way to sort of keep that going,” Bragg Jam President, Olivia Walter said.

She says 45 artists are performing at six venues for the concert crawl. A lot of folks come to see it.

“Yeah, last year we did just over 2,500 tickets total, so we're expecting something similar. We might actually do more than that--- it's looking like,” Walter said.

Walter says they sold 200 VIP tickets-- costing $150 each, and the rest cost $40. She says this year they’re even partnering with Hotel 45. She says all 94 rooms are completely booked.

“That is a lot of people, especially for a one-night event,” Walter said.

Many people go to the Crazy Bull. The bar has been participating in Bragg Jam for a decade, hosting artists on two of their stages.

“It's always the event people look forward to all summer,” Tori Dover said.

Dover is a family friend of the owners of the Crazy Bull, Rick and Kim Hill.

“He was like a second father to me,” she said.

She says he had a big personality and sharing music with people and helping grow Macon was important to Hill. He passed away last summer.

“He was happy here,” Dover said. “He wanted to also create an environment where other people were happy. It's a great way to still honor him."

Crazy Bull bartender, Kim Rush, says it's also one of their busiest nights.

“Last year was a record year of $35,000 in sales,” she said.

Rush says that's double what they make in their busy season.

Fatty's Pizza and Parish owner's assistant, Ashley Pardington, says the Bragg Jam crowd packs their place too.

“So, last year we were on that end. We had a line out of the door. There wasn't enough seating for everybody,” she said.s

Pardington says summer is their slow season, but Bragg Jam is their busiest business day of the year.

"With all the music and stuff, it brings all the people out and that's really exciting for us. We're just constantly making the pizza, sometimes we run out of dough.”

She says on a normal day they sell around 80 pizzas, but during the festival, it's around 200.

“Having these festivities and having these people come out from everywhere– it really does help all of the business. We enjoy it. We enjoy seeing all the faces,” Pardington said.

Music started at 4:30 p.m. and ended at 1 a.m.