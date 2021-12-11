Megan Hilty replacing Jane Krakowski in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Hilty confirmed the news on Twitter, calling the opportunity "an honor!"

Looks like the road to get to NBC's "Annie Live" may not be an "easy street."

On Saturday, Broadway's Megan Hilty confirmed that she will replace "30 Rock" actor Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis in the live production of the stage musical.

Hily's confirmation comes just hours after Deadline first reported that Krakowski had bowed out due to a positive COVID-19 test, despite being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and testing regularly for a separate project she is currently working on in Ireland.

“I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team,” said Hilty in a statement provided to Deadline. “My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember, and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

Greenblatt and Meron are most well known for producing NBC's live musicals like "The Sound of Music Live" and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

The Smash actor joins Taraji P Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Sherzinger as Grace, Titus Burgess as Rooster, and newcomer Celina Smith as the show's title character.

"Annie Live" is scheduled to air on NBC on Thursday, December 2, at 8 p.m. eastern.