Last weekend to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival

The festival comes to a close March 27, so make sure you don't miss out on all the fun activities.

MACON, Ga. — You have two more days to head out to the Cherry Blossom Festival. Not to worry -- there is still a lot of fun going on.

Jarvis Odum traveled all the way from East Dublin to check out the festival for the very first time.

"I really like the little Cherry Blossom concert they got over there. They get to interview artists and stuff. They get to go out there and express their music. Really, the food, too, because you know I got to eat," Odum said.

Jaden Barnes and her friend Zoe McCornell live right here in Macon. They are both 11 and say they've been coming to the festival ever since they can remember.

"I enjoy all the great rides and delicious food that they have, and all the fun people you get to see and meet," Barnes said.

"I enjoy that I can spend time with my friends and always come here when I want to," McCornell said.

Trudy Beasley made the trip from Gray. She's been to every festival since it opened. Her favorites include the fair food and family-friendly activities.

"I enjoy bringing all the kids and the grandkids and the great-grandkids. I got six grandkids and that's the one that's going to have fun today," Beasley said.

