Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever

Six Flags Over Georgia said they are back and scarier than ever with a new and redesigned haunted house and spooky live shows.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is letting the ghouls out starting this weekend with their annual Fright Fest event full of haunted houses, spooky live shows and nighttime roller coaster rides.

It starts on September 17 and ends October 31, on Halloween night. The 17-day event will have something for people of all ages and introduce Free Maze Fridays. Guests who visit on Friday nights get free admission to all five haunted houses.

"Free Maze Fridays will take place September 23 and 30, and October 7, 14, 21 and 28," Six Flags Over Georgia said. "On all other Fright Fest dates, haunted house admission requires a valid Haunted Attractions Pass."

Park officials said they've added a few things since last year, including a daytime festival. Six Flags Kids Boo Fest is for the little monsters; they said during the day, Halloween activities like " trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, storytelling, a costume contest, games and more" will be featured.

Park officials said they are also amping up their decorations, "reimagined" one of their haunted houses and added two new live shows to their Fright Fest lineup.

Here's a complete list of the park's new and returning attractions, events and shows:

New attractions, events and shows

The House on Holiday Hill: The sequel to its predecessor, Haunted Holiday, which premiered in 2021, this upgraded haunted house now features an evil twist on five beloved holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter;

The sequel to its predecessor, Haunted Holiday, which premiered in 2021, this upgraded haunted house now features an evil twist on five beloved holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter; Trolls: Located in the park’s ScreamPunk District, this new scare zone takes guests below the troll bridges, where danger lurks around every corner;

Located in the park’s ScreamPunk District, this new scare zone takes guests below the troll bridges, where danger lurks around every corner; Doc Snooker’s Halloween Time Machine: This comedic live show reaches back through the mist of history to bring back to life some of the world’s most menacing monsters; and

This comedic live show reaches back through the mist of history to bring back to life some of the world’s most menacing monsters; and Monsters of Rock: Enjoy energetic live performances of monster-themed rock songs.

Returning attractions, events and shows

Haunted houses returning this year include:

Devil’s Eden: This old house was left empty for years, and the new owners are not so happy with visitors on two feet;

This old house was left empty for years, and the new owners are not so happy with visitors on two feet; Serial Neighbor: Things seem a bit strange next door. Only certain guests are brave enough to go check it out;

Things seem a bit strange next door. Only certain guests are brave enough to go check it out; Zombie Labs: Visit the park’s one-of-a-kind zombie containment center; and

Visit the park’s one-of-a-kind zombie containment center; and Carnival of Chaos: Where guests are dying to have a good time.

Additional scare zones throughout the park include:

Garden of Evil : This once serene resting place has become overrun by creeping plants and an evil that sometimes cannot be seen;

: This once serene resting place has become overrun by creeping plants and an evil that sometimes cannot be seen; Cannibal Cookout : Guests can learn the secret to a special barbeque recipe. Need a hint? It’s all about the meat;

: Guests can learn the secret to a special barbeque recipe. Need a hint? It’s all about the meat; The Coven : These witches have sworn to protect their sacred sanctuary. Anyone who dares to trespass and desecrate this forbidden ground will be burned at the stake; and

: These witches have sworn to protect their sacred sanctuary. Anyone who dares to trespass and desecrate this forbidden ground will be burned at the stake; and Insectuous: An illicit lab has spawned interbred insects that makes skin crawl.

Live shows and Halloween-themed attraction overlays include: