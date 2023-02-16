Farm in Crawford County delivers beef to your door

The Harris's produce 3-4,000 pounds of beef a week in a processing plant on their property.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — When a delivery truck pulls up to your door, you're probably expecting a kitchen gadget or a new spring outfit you ordered.

Brandi and Todd Harris are changing it up a bit - sending beef to your front door.

"I can remember times when we brought a calf home from the dairy bottle fed it and tried to make it survive, Brandi recalled.

The Harris' found out farming has a learning curve. But now they've got a couple of hundred cows dotting the countryside in Crawford County.

"When we first started out I thought we were going to feed the world but we can't but feed two or three counties we can only produce so much at one time, Todd calculated.

Then the Harris' took it one step further. "We ship USPS every Monday Tuesday and Wednesday, Todd said.

Not only is their product winding up on doorsteps in Central Georgia, they're moo-ving it up the eastern seaboard.

"It's been nice to know that we can get the product there still frozen in two days," Brandi said.

It's not as easy as it sounds.

"We had some friends and family in New York and they let us send some test packages there to make sure they would make it," Todd explained. "Their doing good in the cold weather."

The shipping began about six months ago, so they haven't gone through a summer with searing temperatures threatening to roast the meat inside the plastic.

They're testing packaging every week, and gearing up for a springtime mercury spike.

"We got some insulation that we'll probably put into play the next week or two test on it this week and if it works we'll start using that, Todd projected.