Georgia senator wants to raise money for deputies

Republican Senator Larry Walker says his 'Back the Blue' Act would allow folks to make voluntary $3 donations through their auto insurance bills.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — County Sheriffs statewide are looking to retain and recruit deputies, and some Georgia senators want to help.

Houston County Republican Senator Larry Walker introduced what he calls the 'Back the Blue' Act.

Folks would make voluntary $3 donations through their auto insurance bills.

Insurance companies would collect those donations and send them to the state insurance commissioner, who'd split the money among Georgia's 159 counties.

Helping out folks like Tyler Rogers. He has worked for the Monroe County Sheriff's department for 7 years.

"My father did it, and I grew up watching him do it, I don't know what I would do otherwise," he says.

For Rogers, the job comes with a lot of pride.

"I don't know if there is a favorite part, I just kind of love every bit of it," he adds.

He says it comes with some concerns.

"My father was in law enforcement and I remember growing up and he would say he didn't know if he'd ever be able to retire. I expected him to work the rest of his life without being able to retire. That's one worry I've had," says Rogers.

Due to the low pay, he says he's always lived paycheck to paycheck.

"It's mostly just pay the bills and see what's left, sometimes we'll have a steak dinner. Go to the store get some steaks. That will be us splurging a little bit," he adds.

He says that affects many law enforcement agencies.

"Everybody is competing with each other. You'll have someone leave here to go to another agency, or vice versa because of the benefit because one office or department pays more than the other," he says.

Senator Larry Walker says he's aware and wants his back the blue act to create better wages and benefits for every county.

"There jobs are very difficult and dangerous they're putting their lives on the line every day," says Walker.

He doesn't know how much each county would get, it depends on your $3 donation.

"I hope that Georgia citizen's would take advantage of this very easy way to support law enforcement," says Walker.

Rogers says the support makes him want to continue to be his best. Walker says he passed a similar bill last year for city police departments.