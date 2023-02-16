Parents allege disabled daughter was harmed at Warner Robins care center for disabled adults

Warner Robins police say they have the Polk Family's complaint and they are investigating.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Byron couple say a Warner Robins adult daycare failed to report injuries to their autistic daughter.

New Generation Health Services houses a center in Warner Robins that provides care to adults with developmental disabilities.

Coranne and Mark Polk believed their 22-year-old nonverbal autistic daughter would be safe there, but now they believe they were wrong.

"I just need to know what happened cause if nothing happened, why hide the video?," Coranne Polk said.

Coranne and Mark Polk say they have questions after their daughter Mya came home with scratches, marks, and behavior they say was unlike her.

"I tried to take her out to the car to get into the car, she was real stubborn and reluctant to get in there she was pretty much ramping like she didn't want to go," her father said.

The couple say Mya is non-verbal and autistic with a development disability.

She'd been going to New Generations for a little over a year.

They say around six months ago, she came home with the first set of unreported scrapes. Polk asked a staff member what happened.

"She said, 'Oh I apologize I didn't let you know that we were outside, and she scraped her arm against the wall. ok, I wasn't notified. that was just one of the incidents," she explained.

Polk says there was a similar problem in December. Then, this Friday, they say they noticed marks in in their daughter’s arm and possible burns on her neck.

The center blamed another client or Mya herself. The couple called Warner Robins police and together they spoke to a New Generations staffer.



“She got very defensive, she started talking really loud, 'Nobody's hurting anybody here, nobody is assaulting anybody' and I told her, I just want to see the video," Polk said.

Almost a week later, the couple say they're no closer to answers.

"None of the other staff reported it either. That's very heart wrenching to know that you have a nonverbal child here you're entrusting with somebody to take care of them and then nobody reports the incident, they brush it off like it’s nothing?" she asked.

Mya hasn’t returned to New Generation since last Friday. Her mother says she'd like to see everyone working at the facility prosecuted for not reporting.

We did reach out to new generation; they did not respond.