MACON, Ga. — Fur-Possible Chances is holding its 4th Annual Howling Good Time Music Festival, but this time all the proceeds go to the spay and neuter program at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.

The music festival is from 12-4 p.m. at Tattnall Square Park in Macon.

“This is a great family event. It’s going to be a beautiful day, it’s for a great cause,” said Fur-Possible Chances Committee Chair Lacey Resch.

Attendees can purchase t-shirts, food, drinks, and more. Every dollar spent will help fund animal welfare’s surgery center to provide low-cost spay and neuter services for the community.

Animal Welfare Shelter Manager Tracey Belew says these services can cost anywhere from $40 to $400, depending on the size of the pup.

“Not everybody in our community has the means to be able to pay so much, but we do have a mandatory spay and neuter law,” Belew said. “We kind of want to help the people out that can’t necessarily pay that much.”

RELATED: 'They are being forced to euthanize:' Central Georgia animals shelters reach capacity

Resch says the festival features local bands like Bobby Hall, Chance Carter, and The Board Game Club Band.

Around 300-500 people are expected at the event, Resch says.

“Some are a little more driving or hard than others, but it’s all family friendly music,” Resch said.

Folks can expect to see a decorate-your-own cupcake tent, petting zoo, and a Macon Beer tent.

Fur-Possible Chances will have a grilling station with hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue, and someone from the sheriff’s office is making boiled peanuts, Resch says.

RELATED: 'It's not about you, it's about your pet.' Keep animal safety in mind during extreme heat

There will also be a human agility course where people can compete against each other for prizes.

Don’t worry, Belew and Resch say it will not be too difficult.

“We just want people to come out and enjoy the day and be active,” Resch said. “This is a new event within our event.”

Pet owners can get their four-legged family members micro-chipped at the festival too. If your pet gets lost, Animal Welfare can scan your animal, find out who it belongs to, and quickly get it back home.

Belew says the micro-chipping process doesn’t require surgery, so your pets can still frolic freely outside at the festival right after they get one.

“It’s kind of like a shot. It looks like a small little grain of rice inside of a needle,” Bellow said. “It’s just real quick and easy and they’re done.”

Fur-possible Chances and Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare are not new partners. Once people donate money to Fur-possible Chances they use it to buy heartworm tests, rabies vaccines, or anything else the shelter may need.

“We’re kind of like a clearing house for the funds and then we turn around and we buy whatever they need,” Resch said.

Belew says the shelter will have dogs adoptable at the festival too.

“It’s all half off the price. So, $50 for dogs, $37.50 for cats,” Belew said.

She says animal welfare needs $30,000 to open the spay-neuter suite. Right now, they agency has about half the money.

“We need another $15,000 before we could even consider opening,” Belew said.

Resch says anyone who comes to the event is welcome and encouraged to bring blankets, beds, collars, leashes, money, or other pet items to donate to animal welfare.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” Resch said. “We invite everyone out.”

More information is available on the event Facebook page.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Trauma surgeon spends free time operating on homeless pets

RELATED: 'I was shocked that they had that many animals:' 3 people in Bibb County arrested, charged with animal cruelty